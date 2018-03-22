Delhi Budget 2018-19: Key Highlights

New Delhi: The AAP government on Thursday presented its Rs 53,000 crore budget for 2018-19 in the assembly, which laid emphasis on environment, health, education and water.

Presenting the budget Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that the budget follows "trickle up" economics aiming to benefit poor and middle class people in Delhi.

"The budget estimates for 2018-19 are pegged at Rs 53000 crore which is 19.45 percent more than the revised budget estimates of Rs 44,370 crore for the previous financial year," Sisodia said.

Here are the highlights of Delhi Budget 2018-19