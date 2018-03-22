हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Budget 2018-19: Key Highlights

The budget estimates for 2018-19 is 19.45 percent more than the revised budget estimates of Rs 44,370 crore for the previous financial year.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 22, 2018, 15:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The AAP government on Thursday presented its Rs 53,000 crore budget for 2018-19 in the assembly, which laid emphasis on environment, health, education and water.

Presenting the budget Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that the budget follows "trickle up" economics aiming to benefit poor and middle class people in Delhi.

"The budget estimates for 2018-19 are pegged at Rs 53000 crore which is 19.45 percent more than the revised budget estimates of Rs 44,370 crore for the previous financial year," Sisodia said.

Here are the highlights of Delhi Budget 2018-19

  • Total  Budget  Estimates  for  the  year  2018-19  is  proposed  at Rs 53,000 crore  which  includes Rs 43,092  crore  for  revenue  expenditure  and Rs 9908 crore for capital expenditure
     
  • Delhi Government to provide financial support of Rs 6,903 crore to  the  Local  Bodies  in  2018-19
     
  • The total financial support to Local Bodies mainly includes Rs 3,460 crore as share in tax collection, Rs 1805 crore as share in tamps & Registration Fee and one time parking charges etc.  in 2018-19
     
  • Rs 1000  crore  earmarked  for  improving dilapidated  roads  and  lanes
     
  • Incentive to industries in approved industrial areas of up to Rs 1 lakh to switchover to Piped Natural Gas from existing polluting fuels
     
  • One time subsidy of ₹30,000 will also be given to all E-Rickshaw owners registered during the period 01.07.2015 to 01.04.2016
     
  • 50% concession in registration charges for CNG factory fitted private cars
     
  • Total expenditure of Rs 2190 crore for Energy sector in 2018-19
     
  • Eenhanced budget of Rs 2107 crore to clear all past arrears of DTC employees due to implementation of 7th Pay Commission
     
  • 1000 standard size buses in DTC fleet will be started during 2018-19
     
  • Total outlay of Rs 13,997 crore under Education sector in 2018-19
     
  • Rs 6019 crore earmarked for implementation of various schemes, programmes and projects under Education sector
     
  • SMC of each school to be given a budget of Rs 5 lakh
     
  • 1.2 lakh CCTV cameras to be installed in all Government school buildings with Rs 175 crore outlay
     
  • Rs 315 crore for setting up of 25 new World Class Skill Centres and Rs 85 crore for construction of campus of World Class Skill Development Centre
     
  • Total outlay of Rs 6729 crore on Health sector in 2018-19
     
  • Outlay of Rs 403 crore proposed for Mohalla clinics and Polyclinics in 2018-19
     
  • 600 bedded Hospital at Ambedkar Nagar and 800 bedded Hospital at Burari will be ready in 2018-19
     
  • Outlay of Rs 450 crore is proposed for the construction of new hospitals and remodeling of existing Delhi Govt Hospitals
     
  • Outlay of Rs 50 crore to bear medical care of road accident victims, Acid attack victims and thermal burn injury
     
  • through Delhi Arogya Kosh
     
  • Rs 100 crore is proposed for Universal Health Insurance Scheme to cover treatment of citizens of Delhi
     
  • Rs 1152 crore is proposed under Scheduled Caste sub plan
     
  • Outlay of Rs 4155 crore on Social Security & Welfare sector in 2018-19
     
  • Total expenditure of Rs 2777.50 crore for Water Supply and Sewerage in 2018-19
     
  • Total expenditure of Rs 3106 crore for Housing & Urban Development in 2018-19
     
  • Total expenditure of Rs 5145 crore for Public Transport including Road Infrastructure

 

