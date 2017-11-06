Delhi-Kathgodam Shatabdi Express launched: Check out interior pics

New Delhi: The Indian Railways unveiled its first gold standard train by launching the New Delhi-Kathgodam Shatabdi Express on Monday.

Aiming at enhancing the experience of passengers travelling by these premier trains, the Indian Railways has undertaken a complete makeover exercise in 30 trains—15 Rajdhani and 15 Shatabdi—at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore.

The staff will be specifically trained on hygiene and use of trolley for serving food in premier services as part of the makeover exercise.

A new uniform has been designed for staff in the premier trains.

Passengers will be offered films, serials and music among other facilities as an on-board entertainment package.

