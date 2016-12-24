close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Demonetisation: Threefold increase in daily printing of new Rs 500 notes

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 12:15
Demonetisation: Threefold increase in daily printing of new Rs 500 notes

Nashik: A substantial increase in the number of Rs 500 new currency notes has been observed of late. As per a report published in the Times of India, a threefold increase has been witnessed in the daily printing of new Rs 500 notes at the Currency Note Press (CNP) in Nashik.

The sudden increase in daily printing is to counter the shortage of newly introduced currency.

The Nashik press only prints the new Rs 500 notes.

The report informs that on Friday the RBI received a consignment of 43 billion pieces out of which 11 million pieces were in Rs 500 denomination, 12 million in Rs 100 and 10 million each in Rs 50 and Rs 20 denominations.

 

First Published: Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 11:45
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

10 Most Expensive Hotels In India

Top 10 countries in ease of doing business

TOP VIDEOS

Nusli Wadia voted out of his independent director post from Tata Chemicals

Property Plus : A system which can sense, identify and warn for earthquake

No decision taken on dual control in GST council meet

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.