Demonetisation will be a case study for economists worldwide, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Answering criticism over demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the fight against corruption and black money is not political.

PM Modi was replying to the Motion of Thanks on President's Address in the Rajya Sabha.

Key highlights of PM Modi's address

-Jan Dhan account, RuPay card introduced for empowering people.

-The world is moving towards digitisation, we cannot afford to lag behind. And we must promote it.

-Small countries like South Korea and Malaysia are models for us when it comes to cleanliness.

-Sanitation coverage in the rural areas has increased.

-I want to congratulate the media, they have furthered the message of Swachh Bharat and created so much awareness.

-I was surprised that people made fun of the Swachh Bharat Mission also.

-Let us keep institutions above politics.

-Attacks on my party, our government, on me are understandable but why was the RBI Governor dragged into this? It was not good.

-Anand Sharma ji was asking why are you spending crores on Digital tech. Not a single extra penny was spent in development of BHIM app.

-There was so much said about what is wrong with the nation...perhaps they were giving a report card of their own record.

-Worlds' economists don't know parameters to assess it. What India did will be a case study for economists worldwide.

-Today India is working to correct the wrongs that entered our society.

-There is a horizontal divide- on one side are the people of India & Government and on the other side are a group of political leaders.

-We will have to be tough on those who are cheating the system. When we do that, the hands of the poor will be strengthened.

-Corruption has adversely impacted the aspirations of the poor and the middle class.

-About 700 Maoists surrendered in 30-40 days after demonetisation and this number is increasing.

-The fight against corruption and black money is not a political fight. It is not to single out any particular party.

-Several members have shared their views and there was considerable discussion on demonetisation.