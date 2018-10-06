Diesel prices fall in Mumbai, petrol prices up across country

New Delhi: While petrol prices once again saw an upward swing - albeit marginal - after the central and state governments slashed taxes, diesel in Mumbai became cheaper on Saturday with the Maharashtra government reducing VAT on the fuel.

Diesel rate in Mumbai on Saturday fell by 70 paise to Rs 76.75 per litre while it rose elsewhere by 18 paise. In Delhi, the fuel was at Rs 73.79 per litre. Petrol prices across the country though saw a marginal rise with the fuel selling at Rs 81.68 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.15 per litre in Mumbai.

Consumers got some relief from soaring fuel prices when the central government slashes taxes on the two fuels by Rs 2.50 per litre on Thursday. It also asked state governments to cut their taxes by the same amount. While several BJP-ruled states acted upon the request, others either refused saying they had already cut VAT or made no move at all.

There is also a raging debate over the most-recent price cut with BJP president Amit Shah saying that it reflects how this government is sensitive to the needs of the people. Congress countered by saying that the reduced prices are like 'putting band-aid after inflicting a thousand cuts.'