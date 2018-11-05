Dip in fuel price continues on Dhanteras 2018, Check out the rates here

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Providing relief to the common man, fuel prices witnessed a further drop on Monday, Dhanteras 2018.

Following a decrease of 22 paise, petrol price dipped to Rs 78.56 per litre in Delhi and Rs 84.06 per litre in Mumbai. Petrol price was Rs 80.47 in Kolkata and Rs 81.61 in Chennai.

Diesel price too witnessed a dip. In the national capital, the fuel was being sold at Rs 73.16 per litre after a dip 20 paisa and Rs 76.67 per litre after a dip of 21 paisa.

Diesel price was Rs 75.02 in Kolkata and Rs 77.34 in Chennai.

Petrol price has been cut by over Rs 4 per litre and diesel by more than Rs 2.30 in the last 19 days on softer international rates, a pace faster than the spike in prices witnessed in the two-month period beginning mid-August.

Rates have been on the decline since October 18.

Petrol price had touched a record high of Rs 84 per litre in Delhi and Rs 91.34 in Mumbai on October 4. Diesel on that day had peaked to Rs 75.45 a litre in Delhi and Rs 80.10 in Mumbai. Prices had started to climb from August 16.