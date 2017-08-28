close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

DIPP releases next edition of consolidated FDI policy

The consolidated policy is a compilation of the various decisions taken by the government in the past one year.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 14:05
DIPP releases next edition of consolidated FDI policy

New Delhi: The Commerce and Industry Ministry on Monday released the next edition of its consolidated FDI policy document, incorporating all the changes made over the past year.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) said the new "circular will take effect" from today.

The consolidated policy is a compilation of the various decisions taken by the government in the past one year.

The DIPP, which deals with FDI related matters, compiles all policies related to foreign investment regime into a single document to make it simple and easy for investors to understand.

Investors would otherwise have to go through various press notes issued by the department, and the RBI regulations to understand the policy. The government updates the policy every year.

The whole exercise is aimed at providing an investor friendly climate to foreign players and, in turn, attract more FDI to boost economic growth and create jobs.

During the last one year, the government has liberalised FDI policy in over a dozen sectors, including defence, civil aviation, construction and development, private security agencies and news broadcasting.

Foreign investments are considered crucial for India, which needs around USD 1 trillion for overhauling its infrastructure sector such as ports, airports and highways to boost growth.

Foreign investments will help improve the country's balance of payments situation and strengthen the rupee value against other global currencies, especially the US dollar.

TAGS

India's FDI policyDIPPForeign investment regimeIndia's economic growthchanges in FDI policy

From Zee News

Class action lawsuit filed against Dr Reddy&#039;s in US
Companies

Class action lawsuit filed against Dr Reddy's in US

Renault to introduce SUV Captur in India in December quarter
Auto News

Renault to introduce SUV Captur in India in December quarte...

Renault Kwid 2nd Anniversary Special Edition launched
Automobiles

Renault Kwid 2nd Anniversary Special Edition launched

Gold price moves down to Rs 29,900 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price moves down to Rs 29,900 per 10 grams

Companies

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw backs Ravi Venkatesan

&#039;India should focus more on reducing poverty than inequality&#039;
Economy

'India should focus more on reducing poverty than ineq...

&#039;Sans fund infusion, PSB mergers won&#039;t improve capitalisation&#039;
Companies

'Sans fund infusion, PSB mergers won't improve ca...

Infosys shares jump on Nilekani&#039;s return as Chairman
Markets

Infosys shares jump on Nilekani's return as Chairman

Stick to ethics in algo trading: FinMin to traders, exchanges
Markets

Stick to ethics in algo trading: FinMin to traders, exchang...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video