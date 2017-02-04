Disinvestment receipts to touch Rs 45,000 crore: Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has exuded confidence that receipts from PSU disinvestment will touch Rs 45,000 crore in 2016-17.

About Rs 30,000 crore have been raised through minority share sale by way of OFS, share buyback and CPSE ETF, so far in the current fiscal.

"It's true this government does not make a song and dance about disinvestment. I fix a target in every Budget...This year, I am going to touch Rs 45,000 crore in one year," he said at a panel discussion on TV channel Times Now.

Referring to his Budget Speech, Jaitley said that he had announced listing of a large number of PSUs on the stock exchanges.

"So, PSUs which are not listed, will now be going into the stock exchange...(and) once they go into stock exchange again will necessarily entail disinvestment of each one of them, and some of them are huge," the Finance Minister said.

In his Budget speech on February 1, the Finance Minister had also said that the government will put in place a revised mechanism and procedure to ensure time-bound listing of identified CPSEs as listing will foster greater public accountability and unlock their true value.

With PTI Inputs