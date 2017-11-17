Domestic air passenger traffic crosses 10-million mark, up 20.52% in October

NEW DELHI: India's domestic air traffic registered a growth of 20.52 percent in October when airlines flew 10.45 million passengers as compared to 8.67 million during the corresponding period last year.

Market leader IndiGo ferried the maximum number of passengers at 4.13 million, 39.5 percent of the entire domestic aviation market, according to the monthly traffic data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday.

It was followed by Jet Airways with 1.58 million passengers and SpiceJet with 1.36 million.

SpiceJet reported the highest passenger load factor (PLF) or seat utilisation for the month of September at 93.7 percent, followed by GoAir at 87.6 percent and IndiGo at 87.3 percent.

"This is the 32nd month-in-a-row that SpiceJet has flown with load factors in excess of 90 percent," the airline said in a statement.

In terms of on-time performance, IndiGo is at the top with 83.9 percent of its flights arriving and departing as per schedule.