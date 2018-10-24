हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Domestic air passenger traffic

Domestic air passenger traffic rises by 19% to 114 lakh in September

The passenger load factor in September has shown increasing trend compared to the previous month due to beginning of festive season, the DGCA said.

Mumbai: Domestic air passenger traffic grew by around 19 percent year-on-year to 113.98 lakh in September, driven by the heavily discounted tickets that the airlines continue to offer despite steep hike in jet fuel price amid stiff competition.

At the same time, budget carrier IndiGo slipped to the third spot in on-time performance (OTP), with rival GoAir recording the highest OTP at 90.4 percent from the four key airports in the country, as per the data released by aviation regulator DGCA Wednesday.

The number of passengers carried by domestic airlines stood at 113.98 lakh in September this year, against 95.83 lakh in the same month last year, registering a growth of 18.95 percent, as per the data.

IndiGo maintained its market leader position, carrying 49.20 lakh passengers and grabbing a market share of 43.20 percent in September, followed by Jet Airways, which flew 16.13 lakh passengers and cornered a market share of 14.2 percent, the data showed.

SpiceJet carried 13.63 lakh passengers and had a market share of 12 percent, while national carrier Air India flew 13.45 million passengers and grabbed a market share of 11.8 percent.

The passenger load factor in September has shown increasing trend compared to the previous month due to beginning of festive season, the DGCA said.

According to the data, SpiceJet recorded the highest load factor during September at 93.2 percent, followed by GoAir with 90.6 percent.

