Don't curry political favours for transfers: CBDT to taxmen

New Delhi: The CBDT has warned Income Tax Department officers against using any "political" or outside influence to push for their transfer and posting issues, saying such acts will invite action.

The policy-making body of the department, the Central Board of Direct Taxes, has issued a stern advisory (office memorandum) after it observed that a number of officers were "attempting to bring political or outside influence" in matters of transfer and posting.

The CBDT recently had issued transfer and posting orders for over 300 Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers in the rank of Principal Commissioner and Commissioner of the I-T department.

The CBDT, in an order issued on July 21, has asked officers to "avoid making such attempts" else action will be initiated against them under service and conduct rules.

The CBDT order, accessed by PTI, has drawn the attention of such officials towards Rule 20 of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964 which states that no government servant shall bring or attempt to bring any political or outside influence to bear upon any superior authority to further his/her interest in respect of matters pertaining to his/her service under the government.

Action for violation of these rules empowers the authority to issue a written warning, make negative entry in the annual appraisal report and initiation of disciplinary action against offenders.

The Board has asked officials that if they wish to make a request for consideration of a favourable transfer or posting they should do that only through the established online mechanism and attempt no undue influence.