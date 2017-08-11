close
There are downside risks to the Indian government`s growth forecast of 6.75-7.5 percent for the fiscal year to March 2018.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 12:50
Mid-year economic survey: Downside risks to growth, inflation to undershoot, says govt

New Delhi: There are downside risks to the Indian government`s growth forecast of 6.75-7.5 percent for the fiscal year to March 2018, the finance ministry said in its mid-year economic survey on Friday.

The survey, authored by Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, also said inflation was expected to remain below the central bank`s 4 percent target through to the end of the fiscal year and described scope for monetary easing as "considerable", TV channels reported.

