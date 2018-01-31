हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
E-way bill required only on 19 items: Gujarat government

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 31, 2018, 11:57 AM IST
New Delhi: The Gujarat government has issued a notification to give further clarification over the e-way bill.

The GST provision requiring transporters to carry an electronic waybill or e-way bill when moving goods between states will be implemented from February 1 to check rampant tax evasion and boost revenues.

The notification said that e-way bill will have to be generated only on 19 items for inter city and intra city movement of goods.

Here are the list of products

  1. Edible Oil
  2. Oil seeds
  3. Oil cakes
  4. Iron and steel
  5. Metal and scrap
  6. Ceramic tiles
  7. Brass parts
  8. Processed tobacco
  9. Cigarette
  10. Yarn
  11. Plywood, box board, decorative and laminated
  12. Coal-pet coke
  13. Timber and timber items
  14. Cement
  15. Kota stone
  16. Marbles and granites
  17. Neptha
  18. Light diesel oil
  19. Tea

After implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1, the requirement of carrying e-way bill was postponed pending IT network readiness. This was done even in the 17 states which in the pre-GST era had a well established electronic challan or e-way bill system.

e-way bill for inter-state movements will be implemented from February 1 and for intra-state movement from June 1. The official said states have been given the option of choosing when they want to implement the intra-state e-way bill between February 1 and June 1.

 

