E-way bill required only on 19 items: Gujarat government

New Delhi: The Gujarat government has issued a notification to give further clarification over the e-way bill.

The GST provision requiring transporters to carry an electronic waybill or e-way bill when moving goods between states will be implemented from February 1 to check rampant tax evasion and boost revenues.

The notification said that e-way bill will have to be generated only on 19 items for inter city and intra city movement of goods.

Here are the list of products

Edible Oil Oil seeds Oil cakes Iron and steel Metal and scrap Ceramic tiles Brass parts Processed tobacco Cigarette Yarn Plywood, box board, decorative and laminated Coal-pet coke Timber and timber items Cement Kota stone Marbles and granites Neptha Light diesel oil Tea

After implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1, the requirement of carrying e-way bill was postponed pending IT network readiness. This was done even in the 17 states which in the pre-GST era had a well established electronic challan or e-way bill system.

e-way bill for inter-state movements will be implemented from February 1 and for intra-state movement from June 1. The official said states have been given the option of choosing when they want to implement the intra-state e-way bill between February 1 and June 1.