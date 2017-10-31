Ease of Doing Business Report: Highlights for India
Riding on sustained government reforms which include making tax paying easier, India moved from its 130th position last year.
New Delhi: India has for the first time moved into the top 100 in the World Banks Ease of Doing Business global rankings report.
The World Bank Group`s latest report `Doing Business 2018: Reforming to Create Jobs` recognises India as one of the top 10 improvers in this year`s assessment, though the report does not take into account the big bang reform of Goods and Services Tax (GST) which rolled out on July 1.
Here are the highlights:
- India now ranks 100th among 190 countries
- Last year it was placed at 130th spot.
- India among the top 10 "improvers" globally, having done better in eight out of 10 business indicators.
- The World Bank report, covering the period from June 2 last year to June 1 this year, ranked India top among the South Asian nations.
- India ranks amongst the top 30 countries in three indicators.
- The report noted that India has adopted 37 reforms since 2003 with nearly half of these reforms having been implemented in the last four years.
- India`s score went from 56.05 in doing business to 60.76.
- The time to obtain an electricity connection in Delhi has dropped from 138 days four years ago to 45 days now.
- The time taken to enforce a contract is longer at 1,445 days than it was 15 years ago.
- In starting a business, India has reduced the time needed to register a new business to 30 days now, from 127 days 15 years ago.
- But the number of procedures is still cumbersome for local entrepreneurs who still need to go through 12 procedures to start a business in Mumbai.