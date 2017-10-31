Ease of Doing Business Report: Highlights for India

New Delhi: India has for the first time moved into the top 100 in the World Banks Ease of Doing Business global rankings report.

Riding on sustained government reforms which include making tax paying easier, India moved from its 130th position last year.

The World Bank Group`s latest report `Doing Business 2018: Reforming to Create Jobs` recognises India as one of the top 10 improvers in this year`s assessment, though the report does not take into account the big bang reform of Goods and Services Tax (GST) which rolled out on July 1.

Here are the highlights: