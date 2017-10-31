Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Ease of Doing Business report: India now ranked 100, Jaitley eyes top-50 prize

India jumped 30 places in the 190-country ranking, which is run by the World Bank Group.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 31, 2017, 20:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday hailed the World Bank report which put India at 100 in the Ease of Doing Business rankings. While he said it is a result of a number of policies implemented, Jaitley added that work-in-progress means PM Narendra Modi’s dream of a top-50 spot for India is a real possibility.

India jumped 30 places in the 190-country ranking, which is run by the World Bank Group. Jaitley said cracking the top-50 is the next target. “We were ranked 142 in 2014 and 130 last year in ease of doing business list. This year, we have taken a 30 point jump," he said. "India's 'ease of doing business' ranking does not take into account implementation of GST, which will be factored in next year. I do believe it is possible to take India to the first 50 ranks, as envisioned by PM Narendra Modi."

The ranking saw India as being among the 10 most improved places to do business. The other nine countries on this list (in particular order) were Brunei, Jerusalem, Thailand, Malawi, Thailand, Kosovo, Zambia, Djibouti and El Salvador.

India’s ranking jump was also the highest for any country this year and was the only country among BRIC nations to feature as a ‘Top Reformer.’

