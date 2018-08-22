हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Eastern Railways

Eastern railway platforms all set to get taller

All together 83 stations have been selected, where immediately platform raising is required to avoid accidents.

Representational image

Yes no health drink but passengers problem has compelled eastern railway authority to take this decision. The Sealdah division of eastern rail has decided to raise the platform height. All together 83 stations have been selected, where immediately platform raising is required to avoid accidents.

Suburban stations are few of the busiest stations in all over India. But due to the gap between the train and the platforms, untoward accidents and incidents take place. In the last few months it has happened that during office time and rush hour, people trying to get into the train coach often slip and fall in between the train and the platform. Sometimes they end up breaking their hands and legs and sometimes even turning into severe accidents.

“Falling of mobile phones into the track is a regular incidents that takes place here. Actually here the gap between the platform and the train is huge hence causing a problem,” said Rima Das, a regular passenger from Ballygunge station.

But this is not just the case of Ballygunge station only, many platforms of different stations are having the same problem. According to the rail norms the height of the platform from ground level should be 840 mm, in that case why is the problem taking place?

ZEE Media spoke to the Divisional Railway Manager of Sealdah of Eastern Railway, he said, “Sometimes during track maintenance work, tracks are uplifted that often becomes the main cause of this problem. After the upliftment, the gap between the train and the platform gets bigger. Sometimes it is also seen that due to heavy footfall the platform height goes down due to wear and tear.”

The platform raising process has already been initiated. Rail authority is planning to finish the work of these 83 stations within a year. But what are the stations that are considered under this project?

Ballygunge, Jagaddal, Panchberia, Harisnagar, Mayurhat, Barasat, Bracebridge etc. Under this project, mainly suburban stations have been selected. According to the rail authority during office time there is a huge rush in platforms, and passengers hardly gets a minimum of two minutes to get in. So, the rate of accidents due to this gap is much higher in suburban stations. After successful completion of these 83 stations, the authorities will plan for some platforms in the second phase.

