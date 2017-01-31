Economic Survey 2017: Projects to decline in industrial sector output
New Delhi: The Economic Survey 2016-17 tabled in Parliament on Tuesday by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley projected a decline in industrial sector output during 2016-17.
According to the survey, the first advance estimates from the CSO (Central Statistics Office) showed that the growth rate of industrial sector is projected at a slower 5.2 per cent in 2016-17 than the 7.4 per cent reported in 2015-16.
"During April-November 2016-17, a modest growth of 0.4 per cent has been observed in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which is a volume index with base year of 2004-05," the survey said.
"This was the composite effect of a strong growth in electricity generation and moderation in mining and manufacturing."
The survey pointed out that in terms of use-based classification, basic goods, intermediate goods and consumer durable goods attained moderate growth.
Conversely, the production of capital goods declined steeply and consumer nondurable goods sectors suffered a modest contraction during April-November 2016-17.
"The eight core infrastructure supportive industries, viz. coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity, registered a cumulative growth of 4.9 per cent during April-November 2016-17, as compared to 2.5 per cent during April-November 2015-16," the survey showed.
The survey elaborated that production of refinery products, fertilisers, steel, electricity and cement increased substantially, whereas the production of crude oil and natural gas fell during April-November 2016-17.
"Coal production attained lower growth during the same period," the survey added.
No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
Here are the key Budget 2017 highlights
H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Representatives; seeks doubling of minimum salary to $ 130,000
Economic Survey 2017 Overview: India's GDP to grow between 6.75-7.5% in FY 2017-18
Operation 'Clean Money': Crackdown begins; 18 lakh people to get IT notice if deposits don't match income
RBI removes withdrawal limits on current accounts
Arun Jaitley presents Economic Survey 2017 in Parliament
18 lakh taxpayers to get Income Tax notices to explain large deposits
Income tax crackdown begins: 87 notices issued, 42 assets worth crores attached under Benami Act
What should people expect from budget?
Economic Survey 2017: Remonetisation to revive economic growth, says CEA
Economic Survey 2017: India should play proactive role in promoting open global markets
H1B overhaul: IT cos see costs rise, dearth of skilled workers
Economic Survey 2017 pitches for implementation of UBI to provide basic income for all