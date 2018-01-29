Economic Survey 2018 to be tabled in Parliament today: 5 things need to know

New Delhi: The Economic Survey of India will be tabled in both houses of Parliament as the budget session is set to commence on Monday.

President Ram Nath Kovind`s address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday will mark the beginning of the Budget Session 2018. The Economic Survey of India will be tabled later in the day.

The Budget session of the Parliament will be conducted from January 29 to April 6, with the first phase to be held from January 29 to February 9 and the second phase from March 5 to April 6.

The Finance Minister will present the Union Budget 2018 for the fiscal year 2018-19 on February 1. This will be the first Budget in the post- GST (Goods and Services Tax) era and the last full budget from Jaitley before the general election in 2019.

Here is all you need to know about the Economic Survey 2018 to be tabled in Parliament today: