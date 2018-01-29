हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Economic Survey 2018 to be tabled in Parliament today: 5 things need to know

The Economic Survey of India will be tabled later in the day.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 29, 2018, 10:56 AM IST
Comments |
New Delhi: The Economic Survey of India will be tabled in both houses of Parliament as the budget session is set to commence on Monday.

President Ram Nath Kovind`s address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday will mark the beginning of the Budget Session 2018. The Economic Survey of India will be tabled later in the day.

The Budget session of the Parliament will be conducted from January 29 to April 6, with the first phase to be held from January 29 to February 9 and the second phase from March 5 to April 6.

The Finance Minister will present the Union Budget 2018 for the fiscal year 2018-19 on February 1. This will be the first Budget in the post- GST (Goods and Services Tax) era and the last full budget from Jaitley before the general election in 2019.

Here is all you need to know about the Economic Survey 2018 to be tabled in Parliament today:

  1. The Economic Survey is the ministry`s view on the annual economic development of the country.
     
  2. Economic Survey is an annual document of the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and reviews the developments in the Indian economy over the previous 12 months, summarises the performance on major development programs, and highlights the policy initiatives of the government and the prospects of the economy in the short to medium term.
     
  3. This document is presented to both houses of Parliament during the Budget Session.
     
  4. Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian will present highlights of the Economic Survey at 1.30 pm today, after the document is tabled in Parliament. Subramanian has tweeted about a  Survey-dedicated webpage. Readers can log on to http://mofapp.nic.in:8080/economicsurvey/ for the contents and details of the Survey.
     
  5. This year, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will table the Survey on January 29, Monday—three days before he presents the Union Budget for 2018-19 on February 1.

 

