close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

» »
﻿

Economy to grow more than 7% next fiscal: Das

PTI | Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 13:07
Economy to grow more than 7% next fiscal: Das

New Delhi: Stepping up the growth pitch, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das today expressed confidence that the economy will grow upwards of 7 per cent next fiscal.

"For this year's GDP growth, we have to wait till March-end. But next year, it will be upwards of 7 percent," he said.

Drawing on Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's statements, the secretary said there will be transient impact of demonetisation on the economy, but it will not spill over to the next fiscal.

A large part of economy is moving towards digital transactions, he noted.

Despite the global headwinds, Das said India's growth remains much stronger.

"It has stayed afloat. Not only stayed afloat, but also doing well. Our commitment is to push growth momentum," he explained.

Listing various reforms measures as announced in the Budget, Das spoke of gains for farmers from integration of spot and derivative market in commodity.

He also dubbed announcement on contract farming and UGC as very big reforms.

First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 13:07
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

Union Budget 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

TOP VIDEOS

It's official: Apple to manufacture iPhones in India at Bengaluru facility

Withdrawal limit from ATMs can be reviewed

CBI court issues warrant against Vijay Mallya in IDBI loan case

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.