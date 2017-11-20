Eggs get costlier as winters knock the door

New Delhi: With winters knocking the door, retail cost of eggs has seen a significant mark up. The poor man's protein source has increased by Rs 2 a piece in Delhi and the National Capital Region over the last few days, easily surpassing that of chicken.

The cost of a crate containing 30 eggs has increased from 150 to 180. Similarly, price of dozen eggs have soared from 55 to 82 in the past few days.

In poultry farms located in Pune, a crate consisting 100 eggs costs around Rs 585 at present. The same number of eggs were being sold for Rs 375 some days back.

This has substantially pushed price of eggs in comparison to chicken.

However, it is to be noted that the prices of broiler chicken have gone down from Rs 90 to under Rs 60 per kg.

Meanwhile, the retailers agreed that the upsurge trend in the prices this time around the year is usually common, but the present prices are abnormally high.

Eggs come to Delhi mainly from Punjab and Haryana. However, no significant increase has been witnessed in the prices of broiler chicken in the NCR, as supply has been increased to meet escalating demand.

Retailers believe that the prices are likely to be high till February or March.