close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Eight core sectors growth slips to 2.4% in July

The growth of eight core sectors slowed to 2.4 percent in July due to contraction in output of crude oil, refinery products, fertiliser and cement.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 19:29
Eight core sectors growth slips to 2.4% in July

New Delhi: The growth of eight core sectors slowed to 2.4 percent in July due to contraction in output of crude oil, refinery products, fertiliser and cement.

These eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- had witnessed a 3.1 percent growth in July last year.

The production of crude oil declined by 0.5 percent, refinery products by 2.7 percent, fertiliser by 0.3 percent and cement by 2 percent, as per official data.

Coal output growth decelerated to 0.7 percent last month as against 4.1 percent in July 2016.

According to data, natural gas output rose by 6.6 percent in July.

Steel production and power generation rose to 9.2 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively in July this year from zero per cent and 2.1 percent in the same month last year.

Cumulatively, the eight core sectors in April-July recorded a growth of 2.5 percent as against 6 percent in the same period a year ago.

Slow growth in key sectors would also have implications on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) as these segments account for about 41 percent to the total factory output.

In June, these eight sectors had recorded a growth rate of 0.8 percent.

TAGS

core sectors growthInfrastructureCrude OilRefinery productsFertilisercement

From Zee News

Gold price eases by Rs 50 to Rs 30,050 per ten grams
Bullion

Gold price eases by Rs 50 to Rs 30,050 per ten grams

Switzerland may give information to India about black money by 2019
Economy

Switzerland may give information to India about black money...

Saab picks Adani as partner for India fighter jets contract
Companies

Saab picks Adani as partner for India fighter jets contract

Hyundai receives over 7,000 bookings for new Verna
Automobiles

Hyundai receives over 7,000 bookings for new Verna

Companies

FY18 challenging for Indian banks, NPAs to rise: Icra

Indian mindset for ownership of Air India; in theory all open: Gajapathi Raju
Companies

Indian mindset for ownership of Air India; in theory all op...

Companies

Power Finance Corp to raise Rs 65,000 crore via debt

India&#039;s Q1 GDP growth slows down to 5.7%, lowest in 13 quarters
Economy

India's Q1 GDP growth slows down to 5.7%, lowest in 13...

Fiscal deficit touches 92.4% of budget estimates at July-end
Economy

Fiscal deficit touches 92.4% of budget estimates at July-en...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video