close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

EPFO advisory body to examine stock exposure hike proposal

The proposal to increase investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs) to 15 per cent from 10 per cent on May 25 will be examined by retirement fund manager EPFO's advisory body Finance, Investment and Audit Committee (FAIC).

﻿
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 18:15

New Delhi: The proposal to increase investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs) to 15 per cent from 10 per cent on May 25 will be examined by retirement fund manager EPFO's advisory body Finance, Investment and Audit Committee (FAIC).

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO) apex decision-making body Central Board of Trustees will take a final decision on raising investment in ETFs for the current fiscal on the basis of the FAIC recommendations on May 26.
After the CBT approval, the EPFO will be able to park over Rs 15,000 crore in the ETFs in 2017-18 as its investible deposits are around Rs 1 lakh crore every year.
According to a source, the FAIC is scheduled to meet on May 25 where a status report on the EPFO's investment in the ETFs will be presented and views of the members will be sought on raising the same.
As per the status report, the EPFO has invested Rs 21,050 crore in the ETFs till April 2017. Of this, Rs 18,182 crore have been invested through SBI Mutual Fund and Rs 2,868 crore via UTI Mutual Fund.
SBI MF has given an overall return of 110.03 per cent while the UTI MF has earned 7.39 per cent.
The EPFO had invested Rs 15,376.12 crore till March 22, 2017, for which it received a dividend of Rs 234.86 crore.
 

With PTI Inputs

 

TAGS

EPFOEPFProvident fund

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Need to be more competitive in the energy market: CIL chairman
Companies

Need to be more competitive in the energy market: CIL chair...

Three Indian brands among world&#039;s top 50 luxury goods companies
Companies

Three Indian brands among world's top 50 luxury goods...

Earnings, global cues to set trend; equities may see volatility
Markets

Earnings, global cues to set trend; equities may see volati...

India&#039;s economy to improve in overall conditions, cost of funds may rise: Report
Economy

India's economy to improve in overall conditions, cost...

Twitter co-founder asks sorry for &#039;helping make Trump president&#039;
International Business

Twitter co-founder asks sorry for 'helping make Trump...

Pension fund now has more investment options with InvITs
Markets

Pension fund now has more investment options with InvITs

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video