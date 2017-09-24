close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Exports of petrol, diesel cars can continue, hints Nitin Gadkari

The ministry has also cleared the electric vehicle policy for 100 per cent manufacturing of electric vehicles.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 20:34
Exports of petrol, diesel cars can continue, hints Nitin Gadkari

Hyderabad: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday hinted that automobile industry could continue exports of petrol and diesel cars even as government will go ahead with its plan to transition India to all-electric mobility by 2030.

He told reporters on the sidelines of Indian School of Business Leadership Summit here that the government is not against automobile industry.

"We are not against any automobile industry. We export about Rs 1.5 lakh crore. It has got highest employment potential. I told them to continue exports," he said.

"But pollution is big concern. You give priority to indigenous technology. Now India is coal and power surplus country. It is very cheap. People will also be benefited. Give priority to this," he added.

The minister had last week urged the industry to give up making petrol and diesel cars for vehicles that run on electricity and alternative energy.

He had also made it clear that the government will stick to its plan whether the industry likes it or not.

The ministry has also cleared the electric vehicle policy for 100 per cent manufacturing of electric vehicles.

TAGS

Nitin GadkariPetrol car exportDiesel car exportISB leadership summitAutomobile Industry

From Zee News

LPG connections in UP rise to 2.88 crore, says Dharmendra Pradhan
Personal Finance

LPG connections in UP rise to 2.88 crore, says Dharmendra P...

95 mobile companies set up plants in India: IT Minister
Companies

95 mobile companies set up plants in India: IT Minister

Insurance sector undergoing disruptions, trend to accelerate: ASSOCHAM
Economy

Insurance sector undergoing disruptions, trend to accelerat...

Essar to set up 2 LNG ports in 18 months, invest $500 million
Companies

Essar to set up 2 LNG ports in 18 months, invest $500 milli...

Extend GST return deadline by 2 months to resolve issues: CII
Economy

Extend GST return deadline by 2 months to resolve issues: C...

Tampering mobile IMEI number to attract up to 3 yr jail, fine
Companies

Tampering mobile IMEI number to attract up to 3 yr jail, fi...

Companies

Mobile tower players welcomes Odisha's new policy

&#039;Insurance sector undergoing disruptions, trend to accelerate&#039;
Companies

'Insurance sector undergoing disruptions, trend to acc...

Eight of 10 most valued companies lose Rs 54,539 crore in mcap
Markets

Eight of 10 most valued companies lose Rs 54,539 crore in m...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video