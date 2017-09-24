Exports of petrol, diesel cars can continue, hints Nitin Gadkari

Hyderabad: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday hinted that automobile industry could continue exports of petrol and diesel cars even as government will go ahead with its plan to transition India to all-electric mobility by 2030.

He told reporters on the sidelines of Indian School of Business Leadership Summit here that the government is not against automobile industry.

"We are not against any automobile industry. We export about Rs 1.5 lakh crore. It has got highest employment potential. I told them to continue exports," he said.

"But pollution is big concern. You give priority to indigenous technology. Now India is coal and power surplus country. It is very cheap. People will also be benefited. Give priority to this," he added.

The minister had last week urged the industry to give up making petrol and diesel cars for vehicles that run on electricity and alternative energy.

He had also made it clear that the government will stick to its plan whether the industry likes it or not.

The ministry has also cleared the electric vehicle policy for 100 per cent manufacturing of electric vehicles.