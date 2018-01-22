Eyeing job creation? PM Modi to meet CEOs over dinner at Davos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is leaving for Davos for a World Economic Forum summit, is slated to interact with CEOs from different parts of the world at a roundtable on Tuesday. While 40 of the CEOs are from 18 different countries, 20 CEOs from India will attend the dinner.

The CEOs slated to attend the dinner with PM Modi are from companies functional in 26 different sectors and the market cap of these companies is $3.3 trillion.

It is being believed that PM Modi is meeting with CEOs with an eye on possible job creation in the country. Notably, 12 of these companies have generated more than 4 million jobs across the world, of which 1 million is in India.

Some of the companies whose CEOs will attend the dinner meet hail from companies like Airbus, Hitachi, BAE Systems and IBM.

PM Modi has, meanwhile, said that he would share his vision for India’s future engagements with the international community at the World Economic Forum summit.

He also said that India's engagement with the outside world in the recent years has become "truly and effectively multi-dimensional covering the political, economic, people to people, security and other spheres".

In a series of tweets, the PM said, "At Davos, I look forward to sharing my vision for India's future engagement with the international community."

"I am confident that these bilateral meetings would be fruitful and give a boost to our relations with these countries and further strengthen economic engagement," he added.

"The existing and emerging challenges to the contemporary international system and global governance architecture deserve serious attention of leaders, governments, policy makers, corporates and civil societies around the world," PM Modi further said.

PM Modi will deliver the opening plenary address at the WEF summit on Tuesday, and the Indian presence is expected to be the largest ever with over 130 participants.

The summit is also being attended by US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emannuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Theresa May, among others.

Over 3,000 world leaders from business, politics, art, academia and civil society will attend the 48th WEF annual meeting over the next five days in the small ski resort town on snow-covered Alps mountains.