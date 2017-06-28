close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Factbox: India's complex Goods and Services Tax

Here`s how the Indian GST compares with its counterparts in Asia.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 10:58
Factbox: India&#039;s complex Goods and Services Tax

New Delhi: India is launching a new national Goods and Services Tax (GST) on July 1 that will unify its $2 trillion economy and 1.3 billion people into a single market for the first time.

Software testing complete, ready for smooth GST rollout: GSTN
MUST READ
Software testing complete, ready for smooth GST rollout: GSTN

The GST embodies the principle of "one nation, one tax, one market", according to the government. But in practice the Indian version is more complex and will be tougher to comply with than is the case in many other countries.

Here`s how the Indian GST compares with its counterparts in Asia:

INDIA

Standard rates: 5, 12, 18, 28 percent

Exemptions: Yes

Reduced rates: Yes

Filing: Three times monthly and once annually. Separate returns required for each state in which a company operates

AUSTRALIA

Standard rate: 10 percent

Exemptions: Yes

Reduced rates: No

Filing: Quarterly; monthly for large businesses

MALAYSIA

Standard rate: 6 percent

Exemptions: Yes

Reduced rates: No

Filing: Quarterly or monthly for larger businesses

NEW ZEALAND

Standard rate: 15 percent

Exemptions: Yes

Reduced rates: Yes

Filing: Half yearly, every two months or monthly, depending on the size of the business

SINGAPORE:

Standard rate: 7 percent

Exemptions: Yes

Reduced rates: No

Filing: Typically every three months

Source: KPMG Asia Pacific indirect tax country guide; Indian government

TAGS

GST rolloutGoods and Services TaxGST CouncilGSTNGST factbox

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Takata bankruptcy a question mark for consumer lawsuits
International Business

Takata bankruptcy a question mark for consumer lawsuits

Factbox: Companies hit by global ransomware attack on June 27
Companies

Factbox: Companies hit by global ransomware attack on June...

Aadhaar-PAN linking must from July 1, govt notifies rules
Personal Finance

Aadhaar-PAN linking must from July 1, govt notifies rules

Rupee slides 6 paise to 64.59 against US dollar
Markets

Rupee slides 6 paise to 64.59 against US dollar

Sensex moves down ahead of F&amp;O expiry; Nifty slips below 9,500-mark
Markets

Sensex moves down ahead of F&O expiry; Nifty slips belo...

Govt notifies amended I-T rules, makes mandatory linking of existing Aadhaar numbers with PAN
Personal Finance

Govt notifies amended I-T rules, makes mandatory linking of...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video