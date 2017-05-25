close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Farm subvention scheme on crop loans to continue at 7%

The Reserve Bank on Thursday said farmers will continue to get short-term crop loan of up to Rs 3 lakh at subsidised interest rate of 7 per cent and the rate could go down to 4 per cent if they repay promptly in 2017-18.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 21:12

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Thursday said farmers will continue to get short-term crop loan of up to Rs 3 lakh at subsidised interest rate of 7 per cent and the rate could go down to 4 per cent if they repay promptly in 2017-18.

It said the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare has initiated the process for continuation of the Interest Subvention Scheme.

"It has been decided by the government, as an interim measure, to implement the Interest Subvention Scheme for 2017 -18 till further instructions are received...," the RBI said.

Under the scheme, a subvention of 2 per cent per annum is provided for short-term crop loan up to Rs 3,00,000 per farmer provided the lending institutions make available short-term credit at the ground level at 7 per cent per annum to farmers.

An additional interest subvention of 3 per cent per annum is available to the "prompt payee farmers". 

TAGS

Farm outputFarmer WelfareInterest subvention schemeMinistry of Agriculture

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Railways' post growth in passenger traffic, revenue
Economy

Railways' post growth in passenger traffic, revenue

India retains world&#039;s highest FDI recipient crown: Report
Economy

India retains world's highest FDI recipient crown: Rep...

NPPA fixes ceiling price of 30 more formulations
Economy

NPPA fixes ceiling price of 30 more formulations

Trai bars discriminatory tariffs to same set of subscribers
Economy

Trai bars discriminatory tariffs to same set of subscribers

Railways to push for Rs 35,000 crore fund for infra building
Economy

Railways to push for Rs 35,000 crore fund for infra buildin...

Employee separation offer 1st time in India, US: Cognizant
Companies

Employee separation offer 1st time in India, US: Cognizant

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video