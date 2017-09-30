close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

FIEO hails exemption of exporters from giving bank guarantee

The finance ministry on Friday stated that the government has decided to exempt small exporters from furnishing bank guarantee for shipping goods and services.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 17:22
FIEO hails exemption of exporters from giving bank guarantee

New Delhi: The decision to exempt small exporters from furnishing bank guarantee for shipping goods and services is a much needed solution that will help reducing transaction time and cost of exporters, FIEO said on Saturday.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) in a statement said micro and small exporters will be immensely benefited from this decision as they were struggling to get bank guarantee.

"This is much needed simplification which will help in reducing transaction time and cost of exporters," it said.

The finance ministry on Friday stated that the government has decided to exempt small exporters from furnishing bank guarantee for shipping goods and services.

"We should gradually move towards e-LUT (Electronic Legal Undertaking) which can be furnished online so as to eliminate any physical interaction with the tax authorities," it added.

Under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), an exporter can get exemption from payment of IGST if he submits bonds or LUTs.

TAGS

FIEOGSTGST on exportsGST impactFinance MinistryGST e-LUTGST FIEO

From Zee News

EPFO cracks whip on 700 PF trusts for not filing returns
Personal Finance

EPFO cracks whip on 700 PF trusts for not filing returns

GMR infra to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore via issuing securities
Companies

GMR infra to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore via issuing securit...

Weekly Review: Rupee suffers nasty blow; at fresh six-month low of 65.28 vs dollar
Markets

Weekly Review: Rupee suffers nasty blow; at fresh six-month...

US fines HSBC $175 million for lax forex oversight
International Business

US fines HSBC $175 million for lax forex oversight

DLF gets shareholder nod for promoters&#039; Rs 12,000 crore stake sale
Real Estate

DLF gets shareholder nod for promoters' Rs 12,000 cror...

Patanjali will be world&#039;s largest FMCG brand in four years: Baba Ramdev
Companies

Patanjali will be world's largest FMCG brand in four y...

Weekly Review: Market suffers second straight weekly loss, plunges 638 points
Markets

Weekly Review: Market suffers second straight weekly loss,...

Loan default: Listed companies get a breather from Sebi
Companies

Loan default: Listed companies get a breather from Sebi

Uber&#039;s Kalanick reignites power struggle, names two to board
International Business

Uber's Kalanick reignites power struggle, names two to...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video