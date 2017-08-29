Financial year unlikely to get shifted to January-December

New Delhi: The government is unlikely to be change the financial year to January-December. However, there are reports that the government may consider advancing the date of Budget presentation by a fortnight or such.

India currently follows the traditional April-March financial year.

There are reports that the government may set up a committee to decide upon the issue of change in financial year.

The government this year presented the Budget on February 1, departing from the British-era practice of announcing Budget proposals on February 28.