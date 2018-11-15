Fitch keeps India rating unchanged at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook

New Delhi: Rating agency Fitch on Thursday kept India's sovereign rating unchanged at 'BBB-', the lowest investment grade, with stable outlook.

In April too, Fitch kept India's rating unchanged at 'BBB-', with stable outlook. The rating was assigned to the country 12 years ago.

Fitch had last upgraded the rating from 'BB+' to 'BBB-' with stable outlook on August 1, 2006. Later, it changed the outlook to negative in 2012 and then again to stable in the following year, though it kept the rating unchanged at the lowest investment grade.