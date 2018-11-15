हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fitch India rating

Fitch keeps India rating unchanged at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook

The rating was assigned to the country 12 years ago.

Fitch keeps India rating unchanged at &#039;BBB-&#039; with a stable outlook

New Delhi: Rating agency Fitch on Thursday kept India's sovereign rating unchanged at 'BBB-', the lowest investment grade, with stable outlook.

In April too, Fitch kept India's rating unchanged at 'BBB-', with stable outlook. The rating was assigned to the country 12 years ago.

Fitch had last upgraded the rating from 'BB+' to 'BBB-' with stable outlook on August 1, 2006. Later, it changed the outlook to negative in 2012 and then again to stable in the following year, though it kept the rating unchanged at the lowest investment grade.

Tags:
Fitch India ratingFitch rating of IndiaIndia BBB- ratingIndia GDPIndia sovereign rating

Must Watch