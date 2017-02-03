FM Jaitley introduces demonetisation bill in Lok sabha
Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 13:38
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday introduced a bill in Lok Sabha for cessation of govt liability on demonetised currency notes.
The Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Ordinance, 2016 has to be replaced by a bill within 42 of the commencement of the session or it will lapse.
The issue of demonetisation had virtually washed out the Winter session and debates which in the two Houses are yet to be concluded.
Both the government and the Opposition had accused each other of not allowing the debate to take place.
With Agency Inputs
First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 13:38
