FM Jaitley may give Budget speech in Hindi: Here are top Hindi Business jargons in English

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is all set to deliver his last full Budget on Friday. And it is likely that he will deliver his speech in Hindi, the first time ever for a Finance Minister to do so since Independence. The move is likely to cater to the rural audience as this is the last full Budget of the Narendra Modi government before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

By giving out his speech in Hindi, Jaitley will try to establish that the Budget is for the common man and has a greater connect with people, the Deccan Chronicle reported.

Here are top Hindi Business Jargons in English

प्रतिभूति लेन-देन कर: Securities Transaction Tax

सकल घरेलु उत्पाद: Gross Domestic Product

राजकोषीय घाटा: Fiscal Deficit

सकल मूल्य वर्धित: Gross value added

अनुवृत्ती: Subsidy

मुद्रास्फीति: Inflation

उपभोक्ता मूल्य मुद्रास्फीति: Consumer Price Inflation

थोक मूल्य मुद्रास्फीति: Wholesale Price Inflation

ईंधन अधिशुल्क: Fuel Surcharge

प्रत्यक्ष विदेशी निवेश: Foreign Direct Investment

राजकोषीय समेकन: Fiscal Consolidation

मूल्य वर्धित कर: Value Added Tax

अप्रत्यक्ष कर: Indirect Tax

कॉर्पोरेट कर: Corporate Tax

सेवा कर: Service Tax

सीमा शुल्क: Custom duty

उत्पाद शुल्क: Excise Duty

लाभांश वितरण कर: Dividend distribution Tax

मनोरंजन कर: Entertainment Tax

स्टाम्प शुल्क: Stamp Duty

शिक्षा उपकर: Education Cess

आय कर रिटर्न: Income Tax Return