close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Focus of Budget is on tax compliance: CBDT

IANS | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 19:24

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2017-18 focuses on increasing tax compliance while at the same time safeguarding the honest tax payers from any harassment, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Sushil Chandra said on Monday.

"The budget this year focuses on the clarity and certainty of the tax laws, while at the same time endeavouring to make the country more tax compliant and to honour the honest taxpayers," Chandra said in the keynote address at the post-Budget interactive session organised here by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). 

"The focus areas are expansion of tax base and saving the genuine tax payers from any harassment from the taxman", he added.

Emphasising on the policy and direction of the Budget, he said that the government would come up with any clarification that might be called for on any of the newly introduced legislations, such as general anti-avoidance rule (GAAR) and place of effective management (POEM). 

First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 19:24
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

Union Budget 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

TOP VIDEOS

Supreme Court orders attachment of Sahara's property Aamby Valley

Zeegnition | Why Maruti Ignis can give tough completion to KUV 100 | Full

Indian IT industry may face trouble after America's planning to table new H1B visa bill

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.