close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Forex reserves on BoP basis jump by $11.4 billion in Q1

On nominal terms, the foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 16.6 billion during the first quarter against increase of USD 3.3 billion during the same period last year.

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 20:42

Mumbai: The forex reserves on the balance of payment basis rose by USD 11.4 billion in the April-June quarter of fiscal 2018, compared to USD 7 billion in the year-ago quarter, according to the RBI data.

On nominal terms, the foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 16.6 billion during the first quarter against increase of USD 3.3 billion during the same period last year.

There was a decline in capital account balance by USD 14.3 billion against the fall of USD 0.4 billion year ago.

Capital account increased by USD 25.7 billion in the first quarter compared to USD 7.4 billion.

Foreign direct investment surged by USD 7.2 billion in the reporting period from USD 3.9 billion in the same period last year, RBI data showed.

Foreign institutional investment flows increased by USD 11.9 billion in the first quarter from USD 1.2 billion in the same period last year.

External commercial borrowing declined by USD 0.3 billion in the quarter from USD 2 billion in the same period last year, the data showed.

TAGS

Forex reservesForex reserves on BoP basisBalance of paymentForeign direct investmentExternal Commercial Borrowing

From Zee News

Hyundai hikes vehicle prices by up to Rs 84,867
Automobiles

Hyundai hikes vehicle prices by up to Rs 84,867

Markets

Sensex ends in green, North Korea's latest missile tes...

Tariff discount of power companies may lead to Rs 125 crore savings
Companies

Tariff discount of power companies may lead to Rs 125 crore...

Economy

India's external debt down 3% to $472 billion in FY17

Fiat Chrysler hikes vehicle prices by up to Rs 6.4 lakh
Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler hikes vehicle prices by up to Rs 6.4 lakh

Should not miss industrial revolution this time: Dharmendra Pradhan
Economy

Should not miss industrial revolution this time: Dharmendra...

ICICI Lombard IPO subscribed 27% on Day 1
Markets

ICICI Lombard IPO subscribed 27% on Day 1

Personal Finance

ADB, IndusInd Bank partner to provide finance to women borr...

High gold prices keep demand in check; India discounts narrow
Bullion

High gold prices keep demand in check; India discounts narr...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video