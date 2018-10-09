Fuel price hike: Petrol price up to Rs 82.26 in Delhi, diesel Rs 74.11

New Delhi: Fuel price witnessed a hike once again on Tuesday morning across the four metros.

Petrol price touched Rs 82.26 in Delhi following a hike of 23 paisa, while diesel was being sold at Rs 74.11 after a 29 paisa hike.

In Mumbai, petrol price went up by 23 paisa and was being sold at Rs 87.73. Diesel price stood at Rs 77.68 per litre, after an increase by 31 paisa.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 82.26 Kolkata Mumbai 87.73 Chennai

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 74.11 Kolkata Mumbai 77.68 Chennai

Source: IOCL website

Delhi has the cheapest fuel rates among all metros and most state capitals because of lower taxes. Mumbai has the highest sales tax or value added tax (VAT).

A combination of a dip in rupee value against the US dollar and rise in crude oil prices has led to a spike in fuel prices since mid-August.

Accusing non-BJP states of not doing thier bit to give relief to the common man, the BJP on Monday asked them to reduce VAT on fuel prices and stop spreading propaganda against the Central government.