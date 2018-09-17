हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Petrol breaches Rs 82 mark in Delhi, nears Rs 90 in Mumbai

Petrol breaches Rs 82 mark in Delhi, nears Rs 90 in Mumbai

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Domestic fuel prices continued their upward trajectory across the country with petrol prices rising by Rs 0.15 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai.

In the national capital, petrol touched Rs 82.06 per litre while in Mumbai, it was being sold for Rs 89.44 per litre.

Diesel reached Rs 73.78/litre in Delhi, up by Rs 0.6. In Mumbai, it touched Rs 78.33 per litre, up by Rs 0.7.

Fuel prices have been on record levels for nearly two weeks now, going up almost daily since August 1. 

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 82.06
Kolkata 83.91
Mumbai 89.44
Chennai 85.31

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 73.78
Kolkata 75.53
Mumbai 78.33
Chennai 78.00

A weak rupee combined with high excise duty are major factors for the rise in fuel prices. 

Inflationary risks along with broadly negative global cues depressed the Indian rupee to a new low of 72.74 on Tuesday.

Also, high global crude oil cost has become a major concern for the country, which imports over 80 per cent of its oil requirements. The UK Brent crude oil price hovers around $78 per barrel.

Since the start of the calendar year, the petrol price in Delhi has gone up by 15.4 per cent from Rs 69.97 on January 1, 2018. The hike in diesel price has been steeper. It has gone up by 22 per cent since January 1 when it cost Rs 59.70.

With agency inputs 

