Fuel price hike: Diesel breaches Rs 79-mark in Mumbai

Fuel Prices

Continuing their upward trajectory on Friday, petrol prices touched new heights following a hike of Rs 0.22 per litre in the national capital and Mumbai.

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Continuing their upward trajectory on Friday, diesel price crossed the Rs 79 mark in Mumbai. 

Following a hike of Rs 0.19 per litre, diesel was being sold at Rs 79.01 in the financial capital.

In Delhi, diesel price stood at Rs 74.42 per litre, up by Rs 0.18.

As per data from state-run Indian Oil Corp, petrol prices also touched new heights following a hike of Rs 0.22 per litre in the national capital and Mumbai.

In Delhi, petrol touched Rs 83.22 per litre while in Mumbai, it stood at Rs 90.57 per litre.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 83.22
Kolkata 85.03
Mumbai 90.57
Chennai 86.51

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 74.42
Kolkata 76.27
Mumbai 79.01
Chennai 78.69

Source: IOCL website

Following a pause on Wednesday, fuel prices continued climbing on Thursday.

While transport fuel prices in all the four cities are at their record levels, rates are lowest in Delhi owing to lower taxes levied by the state government.

Meanwhile, five north Indian states and the union territory of Chandigarh have agreed to move towards uniform fuel rates and constitute a sub-committee for the same. The five states are Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi. 

As per India`s pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the Opposition has repeatedly blamed the Union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has always maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products. 

