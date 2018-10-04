Fuel price hike: Petrol breaches Rs 84-mark in Delhi, nears Rs 92 in Mumbai

New Delhi/Mumbai: Petrol price touched Rs 84 in the national capital, following a 15 paisa per litre hike Thursday. In Mumbai, petrol touched Rs 91.34 per litre after an increase of 14 paisa.

Diesel prices also witnessed a hike in both the metros.

In Mumbai, diesel breached 80-mark post 21 paisa hike and was being sold at Rs 80.10 per litre. In Delhi, it was being sold for Rs 75.45 per litre after an increase of 20 paisa.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 84 Kolkata 85.80 Mumbai 91.34 Chennai 87.33

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 75.45 Kolkata 77.30 Mumbai 80.10 Chennai 79.79

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few months.

The Indian Rupee on Wednesday tumbled 42 paise to end at a fresh low of 73.33 against the US dollar.

The Rupee has been witnessing a downward trend owing to surging crude oil prices in the international market.This surge has also contributed to a hike in fuel prices across the country.