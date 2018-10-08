हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fuel price hike: Petrol hits Rs 82.03 mark in Delhi again, Rs 87.50 in Mumbai

Diesel price also went up in both the metros.

NEW DELHI / MUMBAI: Once again, the petrol price touched Rs 82.03 following a 21 paise increase in Delhi on Monday. It had crossed the Rs 82-mark on September 17, another Monday. The prices came down after the Centre slashed the rates on Rs 2.50 last week.

Mumbai too witnessed a hike of 21 paise, following which the petrol prices touched Rs 87.50. 

Diesel price also went up in both the metros. In the national capital, diesel was being sold at Rs 73.82 following a hike of 29 paisa and Rs 77.37 after an increase by 31 paisa.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 82.03
Kolkata 83.87
Mumbai 87.50
Chennai 85.26

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 73.82
Kolkata 75.67
Mumbai 77.37
Chennai 78.04

Source: IOCL website

Delhi has the cheapest fuel rates among all metros and most state capitals because of lower taxes. Mumbai has the highest sales tax or value added tax (VAT).

A combination of a dip in rupee value against the US dollar and rise in crude oil prices has led to a spike in fuel prices since mid-August. 

