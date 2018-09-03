Fuel prices clock record high: Petrol at Rs 86.25 in Mumbai, highest for any metro

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Fuel prices continued to rise on Monday, with petrol and diesel prices touching a new record high in several metropolitan cities, including Delhi and Mumbai.

In Mumbai, the petrol was being sold at Rs 86.56/litre, up by Rs 0.31/litre -- the highest ever for any metro city. Diesel was at Rs 75.54/litre, up by Rs 0.44/litre.

In the national capital, petrol prices touched Rs 79.15/litre and diesel was at Rs 71.15/litre. The price of petrol increased by Rs 0.31 per litre while that of diesel was hiked by Rs 0.39 per litre.

On Sunday, retail rates of fuel had witnessed a hike with petrol being sold at Rs 78.84 per litre and diesel at Rs 70.76 per litre in New Delhi.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 79.15 Kolkata 82.06 Mumbai 86.56 Chennai 82.24

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 71.15 Kolkata 74.00 Mumbai 75.54 Chennai 75.19

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan assured that rise in the fuel prices in the country is temporary.

It's necessary to bring international factors in line to curb the surge in prices, Pradhan added.

"Both the international factors are not in our hand. OPEC had said to increase the production of oil by one million barrel per day but it has been two months (July and August) but they have not done this so far. The situation in Iran has also made situation tensed and they are also a factor for the hike in fuel prices," he said.

