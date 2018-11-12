Fuel prices continue to decline; petrol at Rs 77.56 per litre in Delhi, Rs 83.07 per litre in Mumbai

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NEW DELHI: Decline in fuel prices continued on Monday with petrol being retailed at Rs 77.56 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.17) in the national capital and diesel at Rs 72.31 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.15).

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices in the country's financial capital Mumbai were Rs 83.07 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.17) and Rs 75.76 (decrease by Rs 0.16), respectively.

The prices of fuel witnessed a decline on Sunday, bringing some respite to the customers. 

The price of petrol in the national capital dipped to Rs 77.73 per litre and that in Mumbai to Rs 83.24 per litre, both a decrease of 16 paise, according to the Indian Oil Corporation data.

Similarly, the diesel price in Delhi was slashed to Rs 72.46 per litre a cut of 12 paise and its price in Mumbai was Rs 75.92 per litre, a decrease by 13 paise.

The prices in fuel have seen a steady decline in the last few weeks.

The rates, however, remain far higher than what the common man is used to paying and the government has repeatedly blamed international factors.

Fuel prices had earlier witnessed a relentless hike in the country, burning a hole in the commuter`s pocket.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on October 4 announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre and urged respective state governments to slash the same amount at their end. 

