Fuel prices continue to decline; petrol at Rs 80.04 per litre in Delhi, Rs 85.54 in Mumbai

In a big relief to consumers, fuel prices continued to witness a downfall on Sunday.

New Delhi: In a big relief to consumers, fuel prices continued to witness a downfall on Sunday.

Petrol and diesel were being retailed at Rs 80.05 (decrease by 40 paise) and Rs 74.05 (decrease by 33 paise) per litre respectively in the national captal on Sunday.

In Mumbai - the country's financial capital -  the fuel prices witnessed a marginal decline with petrol being sold at Rs 85.54 per litre (decrease by 39 paise) and diesel at Rs 77.61 per litre (decrease by 35 paise).

The fuel prices had been witnessing a relentless hike since the past few months in the country, burning a hole in the common commuter`s pocket.

Looking at the situation, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on October 4 announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre. 

Jaitley further urged the state governments to reduce the same amount from their end.

(With ANI Inputs) 

