Fuel prices latest updates

Fuel prices continue to dip; petrol at Rs 76.71 per litre in Delhi, Rs 82.23 in Mumbai

The decline in fuel prices continued on Sunday.

NEW DELHI: Decline in fuel prices continued on Sunday in New Delhi and Mumbai owing to a reduction in the rates of crude oil.

According to ANI, petrol was being retailed at Rs 76.71 per litre after a decrease of 20 paise, and diesel at Rs 71.56 per litre after a decrease of 18 paise in Delhi on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the country's financial capital Mumbai, petrol was being sold at Rs 82.23 per litre (20 paise lower) and diesel at Rs 74.97 after a decrease of 19 paise.

The rates of fuel across India are witnessing a continuous decline due to a fall in the prices of crude oil.

The United States recently softened its stand on Iran's sanctions and gave its nod to eight countries to continue importing oil from Iran temporarily. 

The list of countries includes India, China, South Korea, Japan, Turkey, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, and Taiwan. 

(With Agency Inputs)

