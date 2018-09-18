हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fuel price

Fuel prices continue to scale: Diesel nears Rs 79 in Mumbai, Rs 74 in Delhi

Domestic fuel prices continued to scale on Tuesday with petrol increasing by Rs 0.10 per litre and diesel by Rs 0.9 per litre.

IANS Photo

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Domestic fuel prices continued to scale on Tuesday with petrol increasing by Rs 0.10 per litre and diesel by Rs 0.9 per litre.

In the national capital, petrol touched Rs 82.16 while diesel stood at Rs 73.87. In Mumbai, petrol was being sold at Rs 89.54 while and diesel at Rs 78.42 per litre.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 82.16
Kolkata 84.01
Mumbai 89.54
Chennai 85.47

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 73.87
Kolkata 75.72
Mumbai 78.42
Chennai 78.15

Source: IOCL website

Petrol in Delhi is the cheapest among the four metros due to lower taxes.

Fuel prices in the country have been rising almost daily since August 1. They fell only once on August 13 and have been on record levels for over two weeks now. 

Sector experts say a weak rupee and high excise duty are major factors for the rise in fuel prices. 

Since the start of the calendar year, the petrol price in Delhi has gone up by over 15 per cent from Rs 69.97 on January 1, 2018. The hike in diesel price has been even more steep. It has gone up by more than 22 per cent since January 1 when it cost Rs 59.70.

Petrol and diesel will be cheaper by Rs 2 per litre across Karnataka from Tuesday following the reduction of cess by the state government. Last week, the West Bengal government reduced the excise on petrol and diesel by Re 1 per litre each. 

 

 

 

With agency inputs

