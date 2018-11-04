Fuel prices continue to tumble; petrol being sold at Rs 78.78 per litre in Delhi, Rs 84.28 in Mumbai

New Delhi: Fuel prices saw yet another fall on Sunday with petrol being retailed at Rs 78.87 per litre and diesel at Rs 73.64 per litre in the national capital.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were being retailed at Rs 84.28 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.21) and Rs 76.88 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.18), respectively.

Fuel prices have seen a steady decline in the last few days but had remained steady for most parts of this week.

Despite the decline, the rates are still far higher than what the common man is used to paying and the government has repeatedly blamed international factors.

On Saturday, the petrol price had witnessed a drop of 0.19 paisa in both the cities. On the other hand, the diesel price was decreased by 0.11 paisa in the former and 0.12 paisa in the latter.

The petrol and diesel rate cut comes as a relief amid a relentless hike across the country in previous months.

Recently, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had claimed that crude prices were not under the control of the Indian government and were determined by international forces.

He said, “Oil prices are beyond the control of the Indian Government. It is an international commodity. We promised to the people of this country that we will not push our country into indebtedness. That is the reason we took some burden on us.”

Amid the spiralling fuel prices, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on October 4 announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre.

Before the price cut, petrol in Delhi had hit an all-time high of Rs 84 per litre and diesel was at record Rs 75.45.

This came down to Rs 81.50 per litre for petrol and Rs 72.95 in case of diesel. In Mumbai, petrol had hit a peak of Rs 91.34 hit on October 4 and diesel was sold at a record high of Rs 80.10.