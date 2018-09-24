Fuel prices continue upward run across metros, petrol breaches Rs 90-mark in Mumbai

New Delhi: As transport fuel prices continued their upward run across the metros on Monday, the price of petrol crossed Rs 90-mark in Mumbai. Petrol in the financial capital is being sold Rs 90.08 per litre and diesel at Rs.78.58 per litre.

In Delhi, the prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 82.72 per litre and Rs 74.02 per litre respectively.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 82.72 Kolkata 84.54 Mumbai 90.08 Chennai 85.99

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 74.02 Kolkata 75.87 Mumbai 78.58 Chennai 78.26

Source: IOCL website

On Sunday, petrol was sold three paise short of the psychological Rs 90 per litre mark in Mumbai at Rs 89.97. The price of diesel also continued to scale new highs under India's dynamic pricing regime, after remaining unchanged for four successive days.

In the financial capital, petrol went up 17 paise on Sunday, up from Rs 89.80 per litre on Saturday, data on the Indian Oil Corp's website showed.

Transport fuel prices are the lowest in Delhi owing to the lower taxes imposed by the state government.

The continuous rise in transportation fuel prices has been in tandem with the increase in crude oil prices. Brent crude oil is currently priced at $78.80 per barrel.

Latest available data from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) shows that its basket of crude oils sold at $77.13 per barrel on Thursday.

Sector experts say the high excise duty in the country has also added to the high prices

Cost of the fuel in all the key cities are at their record levels. On Sunday, Kolkata again reached its all-time high price of diesel at Rs 75.82 as recorded on September 11.

(With inputs from IANS)