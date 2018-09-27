Fuel prices continue upward surge, petrol breaches Rs 83-mark in Delhi

New Delhi: Fuel prices across the country maintained an upward surge on Thursday with petrol now coming at Rs 83 per litre in Delhi. While this may well be the cheapest in any of the metros, it is hardly comforting for locals as getting a refill continues to pinch people at large.

On Thursday, while petrol prices rose by 14 paise per litre, diesel prices rose by 12 paise to Rs 74.24. In Mumbai, the race towards the three-digit mark remains on track with petrol prices being revised to Rs 90.35 - a hike of 13 paise from a day earlier - and diesel costing Rs 78.82 - a hike of 13 paise as well.

Retail selling prices have been firming up since July 30 as international rates inched up.

While the government has maintained that international factors like global crude rate and a strengthening dollar are driving up prices, the opposition has been using this as ammunition against the government ahead of several state elections later this year and the Lok Sabha elections next year. The demand for fuel prices to be brought under Goods and Services Tax (GST) too has been raised repeatedly but not much has come of it.

There are reports now that pump owners are gearing up to install either new machines or new software which would display three-digit figures in the fuel price displays at stations.