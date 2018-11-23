हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fuel prices dip again; petrol costs Rs 75.57/litre in Delhi, Rs 81.10/litre in Mumbai

The prices of domestic fuel dipped further on Friday with petrol being sold at Rs 75.57 per litre while diesel at Rs 70.56 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 81.10 per litre and Rs 73.91 per litre respectively.

New Delhi: The prices of domestic fuel dipped further on Friday with petrol being sold at Rs 75.57 per litre while diesel at Rs 70.56 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 81.10 per litre and Rs 73.91 per litre respectively.

Other metro cities like Kolkata and Chennai have also witnessed a slash in the fuel prices, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) data.

Petrol is being sold at Rs 77.53 per litre in Kolkata while the price of diesel is Rs 72.41 per litre. The prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai are Rs 77.53 per litre and Rs 72.41 per litre respectively.

The price of petrol in Delhi settled at Rs 75.97 per litre on Thursday with a cut of 41 paise and that in Mumbai to Rs 81.50 per litre with a decrease of 40 paise.

Also, the diesel price in Delhi was slashed to Rs 70.97 per litre witnessing a cut of 30 paise and its price in Mumbai was Rs 74.34 per litre witnessing a decrease by 32 paise.

The steady dip in fuel prices comes after the United States recently softened its stand on Iran's sanctions and allowed eight countries to continue importing oil from Iran temporarily. These countries are India, China, South Korea, Japan, Turkey, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, and Taiwan.

Fuel prices had earlier witnessed a relentless hike in the country, burning a hole in the commuter's pocket.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on October 4 announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre and urged respective state governments to slash the same amount at their end.

