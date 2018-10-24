हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fuel Prices

Fuel prices dip further; petrol at Rs 81.25 per litre in Delhi, Rs 86.73 in Mumbai

Petrol is being retailed at Rs 81.25 per litre in Delhi and Rs 86.73 in Mumbai.

Fuel prices dip further; petrol at Rs 81.25 per litre in Delhi, Rs 86.73 in Mumbai

NEW DELHI: In a partial relief to consumers, fuel prices witnessed further reduction on Wednesday.

The prices of petrol and diesel prices in the national capital were priced at Rs 81.25 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.09) and Rs 74.85 per litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, petrol in Mumbai was retailed at Rs 86.73 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.08) and diesel was at Rs 78.46 per litre, respectively. 

 

On Tuesday, the petrol price in the national capital was revised to Rs 81.34 per litre, while that in Mumbai was Rs 86.81 per litre after a 10 paise reduction.

Diesel, on the other hand, was sold seven paise lower at Rs 74.85 per litre in Delhi, while the price of diesel in Mumbai was reduced by eight paise to retail at Rs 78.46 per litre.

The fuel prices had been witnessing a relentless hike since the past few months in the country, burning a hole in the common commuter’s pocket.

The current decline in fuel prices can be attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent meeting with the top executives of global and Indian oil and gas companies to discuss the global scenario in the wake of US President Donald Trump's warning of slapping sanctions on those who buy oil from Iran.

On October 4, in a bid to ease the crunch caused by soaring fuel prices, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre.

(With ANI inputs)

Tags:
Fuel PricesPetrol prices in DelhiDiesel pricesMumbai fuel prices update

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close