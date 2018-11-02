हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
petrol prices

Fuel prices fall yet again, petrol at Rs 79.18 per litre in Delhi

Fuel prices saw yet another fall on Friday with petrol retailing at Rs 79.18 per litre - fall of 19 paise from a day earlier, while diesel was at Rs 73.64 per litre in the national capital.

Fuel prices fall yet again, petrol at Rs 79.18 per litre in Delhi
ANI Photo

New Delhi: Fuel prices saw yet another fall on Friday with petrol retailing at Rs 79.18 per litre - fall of 19 paise from a day earlier, while diesel was at Rs 73.64 per litre in the national capital.

Petrol prices in Mumbai, meanwhile, were at Rs 84.68 per litre while diesel was at Rs 77.18 per litre.

Fuel prices have seen a steady decline in the last few weeks but had remained steady for most parts of this week. The rates, however, remain far higher than what the common man is used to paying and the government has repeatedly blamed international factors.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a meeting with the top executives of global and Indian oil and gas companies to discuss the global scenario in the wake of US President Donald Trump's warning of slapping sanctions on those who buy oil from Iran.

With assembly elections round the corner, and Lok Sabha elections scheduled for early next year, the prices of fuel is expected to become a major point of tussle between opposition parties and the ruling dispensation.

Tags:
petrol pricesDiesel pricesFuel PricesPM Narendra ModiPM ModiCrude Oil

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close