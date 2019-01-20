Fuel prices go up; petrol sold at Rs 70.95/litre in Delhi, Rs 76.58/ litre in Mumbai

New Delhi: The fuel prices on Sunday went further up, with petrol being sold at Rs 70.95 per litre and diesel is at Rs 65.45 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 76.58 per litre and Rs 68.53 per litre respectively.

While petrol price increased by Rs 0.23, diesel price increased by Rs. 0.29 in Delhi. On the other hand, the petrol price in Mumbai increased by Rs. 0.23 while diesel price increased by Rs. 0.31.

The rise in prices comes amidst the revision of global crude oil prices owing to a possible stifling of supply in the near future.

Fuel prices had touched its peak in India on October 4.

Notably, India is the third-largest importer of crude oil in the world. The fuel prices in the country started stabilizing after global crude oil prices went down around 30 per cent due to excess global production.

Speculations are rife that the prices of petrol and diesel may keep on increasing in the near future as OPEC-led nations have now decided to cut down oil production again.